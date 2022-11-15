UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.01. 5,067,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $469.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

