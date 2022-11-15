Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 517.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 923,535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

