US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 20,000 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 1,339,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

