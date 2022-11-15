US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 20,000 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 1,339,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
