Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Northland Securities to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price.

VCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $816.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 in the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $8,270,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

