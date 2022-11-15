VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 12,833 shares.The stock last traded at $166.49 and had previously closed at $165.88.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

