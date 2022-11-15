Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $232.04. 29,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.