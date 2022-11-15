Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $83,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.99. 17,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

