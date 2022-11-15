Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. 5,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

