Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VB traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.26. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $238.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.