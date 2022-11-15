Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $366.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

