Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bank of Hawaii’s Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 20.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $317,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.59.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

