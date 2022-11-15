Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,528,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.07. 12,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

