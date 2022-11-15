Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Truefg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Truefg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.0% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

