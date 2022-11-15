Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,586. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

