Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VREX remained flat at $22.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 315,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,966. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $877.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Stories

