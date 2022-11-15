Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 23,994 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $33,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

