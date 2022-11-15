Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $32.71 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

MRK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

