Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $31,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $128.94. 18,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,209. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

