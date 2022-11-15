Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of PPG traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

