Verasity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014863 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.