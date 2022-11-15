Veritaseum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,727.48 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $134.88 million and $39,727.48 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $62.74 or 0.00371813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

