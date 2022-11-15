Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5,084.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,213 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 15,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 316,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

