Vestor Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $52.83.

