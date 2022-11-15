Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
VSAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.
Viasat Stock Performance
Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
