Vicus Capital Has $112,000 Holdings in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.26% of Global X Blockchain ETF worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 144.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 158.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 552,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 339,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Blockchain ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

