Vicus Capital Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

