VIDT Datalink Market Cap Tops $123.10 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $123.10 million and $2.20 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 68.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

