Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Shares Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viemed Healthcare
In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director William Dana Frazier sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$30,441.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,898.62.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
