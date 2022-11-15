Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

VIGL stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $7,882,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

