Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JMP Securities

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 432,500 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,660,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,047,000 after purchasing an additional 360,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,049,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

