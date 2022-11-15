Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.