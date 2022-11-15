Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Boston Family Office LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 344,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The stock has a market cap of $396.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

