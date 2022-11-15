Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of V stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a market cap of $394.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

