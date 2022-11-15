Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

LON VOD traded down GBX 8.27 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.89 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,609,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,974,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,598.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.50.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

