Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Volta in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of VLTA opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Volta has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

