VVS Finance (VVS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $118.98 million and $1.19 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,220,641,352,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,908,244,433,418 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.