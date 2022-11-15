Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $10.16 on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 606,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.