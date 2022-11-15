Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.
Walmart Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $10.16 on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 606,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
