Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $10.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.16. 560,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

