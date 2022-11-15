Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

