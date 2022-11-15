Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,340 Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCACU remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.

