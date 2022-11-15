Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($46.39) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($43.81) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

