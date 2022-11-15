Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €46.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($47.42) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TIM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($20.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($16.49) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.15).

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

