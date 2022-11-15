Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Purchases 4,866,700 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Freshworks makes up approximately 14.3% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned 4.08% of Freshworks worth $152,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,643. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Freshworks

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 126,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 58,479 shares valued at $777,612. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.