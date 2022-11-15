Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,112,128 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,910,000. Chindata Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,785,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of CD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.38. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

