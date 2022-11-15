WAX Market Capitalization Tops $125.01 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. WAX has a total market cap of $125.01 million and $17.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00580180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,094.49 or 0.30220628 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,666,492 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,270,306,189.6865635 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05194721 USD and is up 8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,591,376.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

