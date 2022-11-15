Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sterling Check (STER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ: STER) recently:

11/10/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sterling Check had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/8/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Sterling Check is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $108,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

