Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,698 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 9.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,245,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. 84,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

