Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 4,081 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.52. 20,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

