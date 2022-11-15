WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,360. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.