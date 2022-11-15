WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 324,146 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

